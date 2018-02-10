News & Gossip
Donald Glover Gives Insight On What Fans Can Expect For Season 2 Of “Atlanta”

Magic 95.9
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Donald Glover is still running high over his Grammy award for Best Traditional R&B Performance. He also is excited about his role as “Lando Calrissian” in the “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and the upcoming season of the his hit show “Atlanta.” In an interview with Esquire, he spoke about what fans can expect, making are for Black people and more.

Glover received advice from A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip about how to make the second season better than the first. He said, “I tried to do the Q-Tip take on it. After their first album, he was like, ‘I’m kicking this sophomore-slump shit in the ass.’ I know season two of Atlanta is something because it makes me nervous.”

In the interview Glover spoke about how in his show he’s able to give Black people the narrative over their story. He also talked about his pro-Black parents and expressed that he is like the new Tupac. “Atlanta” season 2 will premiere on March 1st at 10pm.

