TLC, Boyz II Men & Blackstreet Announce International Tour

Magic 95.9
Vegas Strong Benefit Concert - Show

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

TLC, Boyz II Men and Blackstreet were some of the hottest groups many listened to in the 90’s. According to The Source, these groups have decided to go on an International Tour in New Zealand and Australia. These groups helped paved the way for so many others and they are expected to give fans a performance like they’ve never done before.

Boyz II Men has sold over 25 million records including eight different #1 singles in the UK, New Zealand and several other places. In 1991 the Philly group broke out with their hit “Motownphilly” from their “Cooleyhighharmony” album. They’ve worked with other artist like Brandy, Mariah Carey, LL Cool J and more. Boyz II Men continues to stay relevant by touring and writing music for selective artist.

TLC is another multiple Grammy-Award winning group that has sold over 65 million albums worldwide. Since coming out they have impacted music in so many ways even after the tragic death of Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes. The ladies have worked with some of the top musicians such as Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and more. TLC is the only female singing group to ever achieve the Diamond certification. Even though it is just the two members they still plan on having a great show.

The last group on the tour Blackstreet is a multi-platinum selling group. They’ve sold millions of albums and have worked with The Neptunes, Jay-Z, Foxy Brown and many other musicians in the game. Tour dates haven’t been released yet, but hopefully they come back for a few shows in the U.S.

