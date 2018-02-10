Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre At His Own Movie Screening [VIDEO]

British Actor Idris Elba is now engaged to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre, after proposing to her at a a screening for his new film “Yardie” at Rio Cinema. Elba, who has been divorced twice, has been very vocal in the past about never getting married again, has seemed to have a change in heart.

According to accounts on twitter Elba got down on one knee on stage and the crowd went nuts. The couple have been dating for seven months and it’s perfect timing for Valentines Day.

Why Idris Elba Doesn’t Think Any Man Should Play “James Bond” [VIDEO]