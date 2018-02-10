News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre At His Own Movie Screening [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Idris Elba's Christmas Party At Kadie's Cocktail Bar & Club

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

British Actor Idris Elba is now engaged to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre, after proposing to her at a a screening for his new film “Yardie” at Rio Cinema. Elba, who has been divorced twice, has been very vocal in the past about never getting married again, has seemed to have a change in heart.

According to accounts on twitter Elba got down on one knee on stage and the crowd went nuts. The couple have been dating for seven months and it’s perfect timing for Valentines Day.

Why Idris Elba Doesn’t Think Any Man Should Play “James Bond” [VIDEO]

2017 Toronto International Film Festival - 'Molly's Game' Premiere

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba's New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can't Even Be Mad

8 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba's New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can't Even Be Mad

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba's New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can't Even Be Mad

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
42 items
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

Click through our gallery for metallic lamé, powerful pantsuits, and ways to wear Pantone's color of the year.
02.09.18
#SayHerName: 16-Year-Old Set To Testify Against Her Alleged…

Sources say that Michigan police believe the man Mujey Dumbuya claims assaulted her is also her killer.
02.09.18
Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy…

When it comes to anything Black, 45 always fails.
02.08.18
Princeton Students Walk Out Of Lecture After Professor…

The teacher said he wanted to deliver a 'gut punch.'
02.08.18
Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He…

Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
02.08.18
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18
14 items
Meet All The Black People Competing In The…

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
02.07.18
Study Finds More U.S. Teenagers Are Rejecting ‘Boy’…

The numbers change when race is included.
02.07.18
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18
5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In…

2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
02.06.18