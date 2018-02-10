Parts Of Baltimore’s Subway System Could Remain Closed For Weeks

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty
The northwest section of Baltimore’s Subway system will remain closed for weeks after inspectors found the tracks need emergency repairs.
The entire MTA Metro Subwaylink system has already been closed all weekend because track work needed to be done immediately.
“We’ve got a 36-year-old system that’s exposed to the elements day in and day out,” he said. “It was just wear and tear on the line. There was no incident that precipitated this.”
Latest News:
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Wore my new Yeezy Season 2 heels with an orange 🍊 Pablo shirt yesterday in support of gun violence awareness day. Something has to change 🚫🔫
Source:Instagram
1 of 10
2. His and hers leather jackets & monogrammed towels.
Source:Instagram
2 of 10
3. Must be nice to have access to free Pablo merch.
Source:Instagram
3 of 10
4. SLAY MA 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
Source:Instagram
4 of 10
5. Thank God Yeezy let his wife borrow his jacket.
Source:Instagram
5 of 10
6. Hey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kimkardashian @jonathancheban
Source:Instagram
6 of 10
7. Kim, Nori & P at Underwood Farm on an Easter egg hunt yesterday 21.3.16❤️ | #KimKardashian #KimKardashianWest #KimK #Kim #Kardashian #Kardashians #Kimye #KanyeWest #NorthWest #Kuwtk @KimKardashian
Source:Instagram
7 of 10
8. Kimmy’s Mini-Me.
Source:Getty
8 of 10
9. All Day
Source:Instagram
9 of 10
10. I miss him so much! #TourLife #HurryHome ✈️🎤
Source:Instagram
10 of 10