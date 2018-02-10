Oprah’s Response When Asked About Quincy Jones’ Shocking Interview [VIDEO]

If you haven’t read the Quincy Jones interview yet you are missing a lot of tea. Jones spoke on so many topics such as Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor and him dating Ivanka Trump. TMZ recently caught up with Oprah and asked her about what she thought about the interview.
She said, “Quincy Jones discovered me for “The Color Purple,” I have nothing bad to say about him.” The two have been friends for a very long time and will always remain that way. Oprah admitted that she hasn’t read the interview yet, but can’t wait to see everything he said.
