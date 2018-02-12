News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mom Gets Laid Off, Doubles Income By Starting Candle Business

Single mom Kristin Scott started her own company (@giftsfromavirgo) and doubled her old salary.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Young African woman in Santa hat with shopping bag

Source: LaraBelova / Getty

This mom didn’t let tough times keep her down.

After being laid off from her job, Kristin Scott got creative and doubled her income.

Thanks to her dedication, the mom-trepreneur’s candle business @GiftsFromAVirgo is currently booming; And it all started in her kitchen.

Get inspired by her full story below, via @WeBuyBlack and @XoNecole:

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Mom Gets Laid Off, Doubles Income By Starting Candle Business

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maryland ‘Throws Peanuts’ At Its Publicly Funded HBCUs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered up to $100 million over 10 years to settle a lawsuit over HBCU funding inequality.
02.12.18
#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans…

Sadly, murders like hers are not new or rare when it comes to trans women of color.
02.12.18
61 items
#NYWFNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 2

It ain't a runway without melanin.
02.10.18
42 items
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

Click through our gallery for metallic lamé, powerful pantsuits, and ways to wear Pantone's color of the year.
02.09.18
#SayHerName: 16-Year-Old Set To Testify Against Her Alleged…

Sources say that Michigan police believe the man Mujey Dumbuya claims assaulted her is also her killer.
02.09.18
13 items
BEST IN SHOW: See Our Favorite NYFW Runway…

Celeb favorite Pamella Roland kicks off NYFW with dramatic new collection. Come see what pieces your faves will be rocking…
02.08.18
Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy…

When it comes to anything Black, 45 always fails.
02.08.18
Princeton Students Walk Out Of Lecture After Professor…

The teacher said he wanted to deliver a 'gut punch.'
02.08.18
Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He…

Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
02.08.18
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18