Mom Gets Laid Off, Doubles Income By Starting Candle Business

Source: LaraBelova / Getty
This mom didn’t let tough times keep her down.
After being laid off from her job, Kristin Scott got creative and doubled her income.
Thanks to her dedication, the mom-trepreneur’s candle business @GiftsFromAVirgo is currently booming; And it all started in her kitchen.
Get inspired by her full story below, via @WeBuyBlack and @XoNecole:
