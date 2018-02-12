News & Gossip
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def & Talib Kweli) Will Reunite In 2018

Yasiin Bey told fans in Denver to expect the legendary duo’s first release in almost two decades.

During a surprise appearance at Madlib’s concert in Denver on Saturday, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) announced that he and former rhyme partner Talib Kweli would be reuniting to release an album in 2018.

The duo’s 1998 album Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star is considered a classic by Hip Hop heads worldwide, but the pair hasn’t released a follow up in two decades.

