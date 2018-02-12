Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits Of The Obamas!

After a year away from the public eye vacationing and raising their daughters, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama re-emerged on the public stage Monday in Washington for the reveal of their official presidential portraits. You can see the portraits below.

The former first couple had their official portraits unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. “I tried to negotiate less gray hair and Kehinde’s artistic integrity would not allow (him) to do what I asked,” President Obama joked. “I tried to negotiate smaller ears. Struck out on that as well.”

Kehinde Wiley, a Yale University-trained painter was chosen for President Obama’s painting. Michelle Obama chose Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, marking the first time that both portraits were painted by African-American painters.

Also On Magic 95.9: