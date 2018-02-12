Genius: 25-Year-Old Makes Website To Protect Renters From Bad Landlords

Source: PeopleImages / Getty
Landlords will do background checks to make sure you’re worthy of renting, but who’s making sure that they keep it 100 about their own history?
Ofo Ezeugwu, the CEO of WhoseYourLandlord.com, co-founded the Yelp-style service that lets renters vet their landlords and know if the area they’re moving to has been gentrified.
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10