Genius: 25-Year-Old Makes Website To Protect Renters From Bad Landlords

Landlords will do background checks to make sure you’re worthy of renting, but who’s making sure that they keep it 100 about their own history?

Ofo Ezeugwu, the CEO of WhoseYourLandlord.com, co-founded the Yelp-style service that lets renters vet their landlords and know if the area they’re moving to has been gentrified.

Also On Magic 95.9: