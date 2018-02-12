News & Gossip
Idris Elba’s Fiancèe Writes Beautiful Note To Her Future Husband

Idris Elba's Christmas Party At Kadie's Cocktail Bar & Club

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Idris Elba and his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre are having a great weekend. Elba proposed to her during a film festival while everyone watched. Fans of Elba never thought he would get married again after an interview he did with Essence, but it looks like that’s not true.

 

He said, “Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so. Yeah, I don’t think so,” Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.” Dhowre went on social media to talk about Elba and it was so sweet.

She said in a post on Instagram, “Baby! I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full. I love you. Forever will always feel to short. #imsuchacheeseball @idriselba.” Congratulations to this happy couple!

Idris Elba's girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre is serving on the red carpet, on the arm of one of the most desired men in Hollywood.

