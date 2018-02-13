News & Gossip
Uber Driver Allegedly Assaulted By Passenger For Playing Gospel Music

Magic 95.9
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Have you ever got into an Uber and not like the music the driver was playing? According to News Fix, an Uber driver spoke about being assaulted by a passenger for playing gospel music and calling her “ma’am.” Monique Ann Lookadoo is now being charged with assault as well as interfering with an emergency call.

Lookadoo was picked up by Uber, but wouldn’t give him the exact address on where to dropped her off. They ended up at a dead end and the driver believed she was going to rob him. Lookadoo allegedly began hitting him in the back of the head while he was driving.

While the driver called 911 he continued to be attacked and she took his cellphone. Police arrived shortly and placed Lookadoo under arrest. We will keep you posted on any updates.

