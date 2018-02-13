Why Is Vanessa Trump Receiving DMX’s Mail?

Your browser does not support iframes.

Donald Trump’s daughter in law, Vanessa Trump, was hospitalized yesterday after opening an envelope that contained white powder. Vanessa is fine but law enforcement is trying to figure out where the substanc came from. Chris Paul thinks it’s DMX’s mail!

