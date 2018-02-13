News & Gossip
LeBron James Teams With ‘Atlanta’ Writers For ‘House Party’ Remake

A 90s classic is reworked for a new generation.

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

Lebron James is bringing a 90s party back, but with a new twist.

The NBA legend continues his entertainment moves by reviving the celebrated House Party franchise. Atlanta writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori are penning the screenplay, while Lebron is teaming with his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, to produce the flick.

Though House Party is loved by many, don’t expect the same movie from 1990.

“This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie,” Lebron told The Hollywood Reporter. “Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.”

Lebron and his team are still deciding how the cast will look, and maybe even more importantly, who will handle the soundtrack. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces!

 

 

