News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Meet Danielle Herrington, The Third Black Woman To Cover Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Danielle is gunning for that top model spot.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Sports Illustrated revealed their 2018 Swimsuit Issue on Tuesday, February 13, and let’s just say they got it right.

Compton’s Danielle Herrington is not only the third black woman (after Tyra Banks and Beyoncé Knowles) to grace the cover of the highly coveted issue, it’s her first-ever cover period. More photos below, plus a little background on Ms. Herrington.

Where I wanna be🌴☀️

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

While Herrington is currently based in Bushwick, as previously mentioned, the beauty is from Compton, California. She tells Fox News her upbringing was “pretty normal.” “A lot of the time after school, we would go to my grandma’s house because my parents were working. We would swim, ride our bikes down the street, we had a trampoline, scooters, everything! I went to a private school so I guess I got away from the bad action,” she adds.

Oh, hey😏

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

Herrington’s first big photo shoot was for last year’s SI Swimsuit issue, but as part of the Rookie class.

Lastnight✨ #SISwim

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

Shooting for Sports Illustrated made her feel really nervous. She tells Fox News, “It took place in Fiji and I was really nervous. You know how you’re so nervous your knees shake? That was me. SI was my first big job modeling so I definitely felt the pressure within me… But the morning of the shoot, I woke up around 4 a.m. and I just couldn’t eat. I remember just having a little coffee. I was too nervous to eat… We then took a boat to a small island, which is where they shot ‘Castaway.’ And honestly, once we started, I felt so comfortable, super confident and sexy. We got some good shots out of it.”

🍯✨

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

She’s all about celebrating different body types. She tells the site, “Not everyone is the same size. Not everyone is super skinny and not everyone is plus size. And we need to celebrate all of that, including the in-between. We should cater to everyone. A young girl can flip through the magazine now and say, ‘Oh, that’s like me!’ They can relate, which I think is really important. And I love that.”

SO THIS JUST HAPPENED! 🤯 @si_swimsuit @tyrabanks ❤️

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

This happened. Head over to Herrington’s IG for more.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Meet Danielle Herrington, The Third Black Woman To Cover Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tevin Campbell Speaks Out On Rumors He Was…

The R&B singer shuts down the foolishness.
02.13.18
Maryland ‘Throws Peanuts’ At Its Publicly Funded HBCUs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered up to $100 million over 10 years to settle a lawsuit over HBCU funding inequality.
02.12.18
#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans…

Sadly, murders like hers are not new or rare when it comes to trans women of color.
02.12.18
99 items
#NYWFNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 3

See the Black models that walked all the Day 3 shows at New York Fashion Week.
02.10.18
#SayHerName: 16-Year-Old Set To Testify Against Her Alleged…

Sources say that Michigan police believe the man Mujey Dumbuya claims assaulted her is also her killer.
02.09.18
Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy…

When it comes to anything Black, 45 always fails.
02.08.18
Princeton Students Walk Out Of Lecture After Professor…

The teacher said he wanted to deliver a 'gut punch.'
02.08.18
Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He…

Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
02.08.18
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18
14 items
Meet All The Black People Competing In The…

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
02.07.18