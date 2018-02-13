Black Figure Skater Uses Beyoncè During Routine At The Winter Olympics [VIDEO]

France’s Maé Bérénice Méité this past weekend did a beautiful routine as she skated to Beyoncè’s, “Halo” and “Run the World (Girls).” The Root reports that this was the first time skaters got the opportunity to use music with lyrics and Méité made sure it would be unforgettable. She wore a black and gold jumpsuit with sequins attached to stand out.
Ashley Wagner, a bronze medalist tweeted, “It literally doesn’t matter what happens put on the ice with @MBMeite she is such to watch every time.” In an interview Méité spoke about why she chose Beyoncè to skate to. She said, “[Her music] is crazy, wild and fun.”
Méité’ also mentioned with the singers music, “You can just dance to it, and that’s how I am. I wanted to do something that was very me, something fun, something I would enjoy!” The figure skater killed her performance and spectators loved ever minute of it.
