Central Park Five Members Speak Out Against Trump’s Statement About Due Process

Magic 95.9
2012 NYC Doc Festival Closing Night Screening Of 'The Central Park Five'

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

The Central Park Five members were wrongfully convicted of raping a woman and recently spoke out against President Donald Trump. Yusef Salaam in 1989 along with several other young men were jailed for the rape of a White jogger in Central Park. The teens were accused for the crime and Trump during that time paid nearly $85,000 for a full page ads to run.

He put them out in in several newspapers in New York City and wanted the young men executed. Trump recently tweeted after the resignation of a White House staff member who was accused of domestic violence. He said, “Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”

Salaam said during an interview, “Here you had Donald Trump taking out a full page ad, two weeks in, rushing to judgment. Finding out 13 years later after he did all that that we were not the real culprits. The Central Park Five, their families. We were not able to move on with our lives. Our lives were completely destroyed and devastated. Any kind of dream or idea or goal that we had in life was quickly erased by this accusation.” Raymond Santana another member of Central Park Five said, “[He] should have spoke like that back in 1989.” Ava DuVernay then retweeted their statements and added that the stories will be told.

