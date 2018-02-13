Streak Of No Homicides In Baltimore Comes To An End

Streak Of No Homicides In Baltimore Comes To An End

Just when we were beginning to turn the page, we have been set back. Our 12 days of no homicides in the city of Baltimore has come to an end.

According to The Sun, around 1:15 p.m. today in the 3800 block of Elmley Avenue, a 22-year old male was killed. He was shot in the chest and unresponsive when paramedics arrived. He later was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m at Harborview Hospital.

Acting police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa was on location speaking to residents. When asked about this homicide ending our 12-day period of no killing, he said, “It’s a long 2018. We’re going in the right direction, but it’s still early. We have a long, long way to go.”

Let’s continue to pray for our city.

