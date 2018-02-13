Trump Focuses On Blacks In Military For Black History Month Celebration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is marking African American History Month by pledging to make real the vision of “every American patriot” who fought and sacrificed for freedom.

Trump celebrated the annual observance at a White House reception Tuesday and said this year’s theme is “African-Americans in times of war.”

Trump shouts out Frederick Douglass for the second straight Black History Month, but this time stops short of describing him as “an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more.” pic.twitter.com/IbSbYdN1DS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2018

The president says black Americans in the military defended the dream that inspired Frederick Douglass, Harriett Tubman, Booker T. Washington, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., among others. He says it’s the dream of a nation where all succeed and thrive despite color, creed or background.

My #PoliticsNation got’cha on Trump, Black History Month, Malcolm Xavier, and the importance of teaching Black History. pic.twitter.com/lRuexzok3d — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 11, 2018

Trump says “we must do our part to make that vision real for every single American” and is pledging “we will not fail.”

Trump is also highlighting low unemployment among African-Americans.

