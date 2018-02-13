News & Gossip
Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy To Team Up For Upcoming Film, But It’s Far From A Comedy

Dreams really do come true!

GlobalGrind
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Deadline  has reported that Melissa McCarthy is in the works of “finalizing a deal” to join fellow funny woman Tiffany Haddish in a comic book film adaptation of The Kitchen.

The DC/Vertigo series follows a trio of mob wives who take over after their husbands are arrested in Hell’s Kitchen, New York in the 1970s. As Deadline reports, the wives end up being a lot more vicious than their husbands ever were, which is where things get interesting. Andrea Berloff, who co-wrote Straight Outta Compton, wrote the screenplay for The Kitchen and is also set to make her debut as a director with the film. The Kitchen originally debuted in 2014 and was written by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle, and now New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment are bringing it to the big screen.

McCarthy and Haddish are both known for their strong comedic timing, which makes them an unlikely choice to tackle something that’s supposedly set to be a gritty drama.  Of course, comedy actors have transitioned from their usual funny business into serious roles in the past, but it will be interesting to see these women do the same.

This is an exciting collaboration, hopefully we get to see the film on the big screen sooner than later!

