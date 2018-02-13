News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Here’s How Barack Obama’s Portrait Would Look If He Was Gucci Ganged Up

Hint: it's fly.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
US-SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-STATE DINNER

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Ever since Barack Obama‘s presidential portrait was revealed at the National Portrait Gallery on Monday, folks have been posting memes making fun of the Kehinde Wiley painting.

Despite the many reinterpretations, one meme has surfaced that might take the cake.

Someone reimagined a young Obama sitting fly for a Gucci campaign. Check it out below.

10/10 would buy whatever cologne he’s selling #gucci #mypresident

A post shared by Laurise McMillian (@lauriseirl) on

 

Now that’s one painting you might want to have on your wall.

If you missed all the other funny takes on Obama’s painting, swipe through to check them out!

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Here’s How Barack Obama’s Portrait Would Look If He Was Gucci Ganged Up

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tired Of White People’s Racism? There’s A Costa…

Created by activist Andrea X, the getaway allows for Black women to live an existence outside of the white gaze.
02.14.18
Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The…

Meanwhile, if you're an alleged domestic abuser, you're defended by #45's administration.
02.14.18
Deadly Rituals Performed On Children: Everything To Know…

A lot of questions are arising about voodoo following recent high-profile criminal incidents involving rituals on children.
02.14.18
Here’s How Omarosa Allegedly Reacted When Piers Morgan…

Plus, the real reason why she was fired from the White House.
02.14.18
Twerking Is A Feminist Movement, Black South London…

Twerking is important to Black feminism, said Kelechi Okafor, a South London twerk instructor and "unapologetic" women's rights advocate.
02.13.18
68 items
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 5

See the Black models that walked all the Day 5 shows at New York Fashion Week.
02.13.18
10 items
#NYFWNOIR: See What The Stars Wore For The…

See what happens when NYFW and Black Panther mix.
02.13.18
Tevin Campbell Speaks Out On Rumors He Was…

The R&B singer shuts down the foolishness.
02.13.18
Maryland ‘Throws Peanuts’ At Its Publicly Funded HBCUs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered up to $100 million over 10 years to settle a lawsuit over HBCU funding inequality.
02.12.18
#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans…

Sadly, murders like hers are not new or rare when it comes to trans women of color.
02.12.18