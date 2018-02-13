Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover

The countdown till Black Panther day (February 16) continues as the cast makes its interview rounds throughout the media.

Folks like Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan have already appeared on covers like Time magazine and British GQ.

Now the whole cast is showing off their melanin glory on the front cover of Essence magazine. Check out the pics of Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, and Forest Whitaker below!

LOOK AT THEIR SKIN. The Black Panther Essence magazine cover is exceptional. pic.twitter.com/Tu4cDmBbEk — C (@CHUUZUZ) February 13, 2018

The Internet was not prepared. Swipe through to peep folk’s reactions.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: