Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover

It's too much.

'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

The countdown till Black Panther day (February 16) continues as the cast makes its interview rounds throughout the media.

Folks like Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan have already appeared on covers like Time magazine and British GQ.

Now the whole cast is showing off their melanin glory on the front cover of Essence magazine. Check out the pics of Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, and Forest Whitaker below!

The Internet was not prepared. Swipe through to peep folk’s reactions.

