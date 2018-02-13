Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty
The countdown till
Black Panther day (February 16) continues as the cast makes its interview rounds throughout the media.
Folks like
Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan have already appeared on covers like and Time magazine . British GQ
Now the whole cast is showing off their melanin glory on the front cover of
Essence magazine. Check out the pics of Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, and Forest Whitaker below!
The Internet was not prepared. Swipe through to peep folk’s reactions.
