Nelly Under Investigation For An Alleged Sexual Assault Again

Nelly is making headlines again as another woman comes forward claiming the rapper sexually assaulted her. TMZ states that this alleged incident happened in England while the rapper performed at Cliffs Pavilion in Essex. The alleged assault took place after she took a picture with Nelly.

She mentioned that her and a group of friends were asked to come into his dressing room and then they walked in a small room together. While in the room she alleges he dropped his pants and began masturbating in front of her. The accuser then mentioned he put his hands on her and then forced her head down to his penis.

When she ran away he was calling her a “c***.” The woman didn’t want to go to the cops because she didn’t think they would believe her. Essex police have begun an investigation. Nelly’s reps were contacted but has yet to respond.

