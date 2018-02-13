White News Producer Suspended After Using The N-Word During Argument [VIDEO]

Robin Cross, a television news producer in Florida was recently suspended after she was filmed using a racial slur during an argument. According to the Daily News, the producer who works at WSVN-Channel 7 was arguing with her neighbor over a parking space. Robert Fenton, was filming as she cursed and made nasty comments towards him.
During the argument Cross said, “You don’t f–king own the road. Yes, I used the word f–king if you haven’t heard it before. Except for your f–king son who’s dating a f–king n—-r. Finally, I said it out loud.” After the incident she walked away and back to her car.
The son of the neighbor, Avery Fenton mentioned that he’s never seen her. He said, “When we visit my parents’ house we just park the car and walk inside, it’s not like we are spending an extensive amount of time outside. My girlfriend and I have never spoken to this woman and the fact that we were even brought up in the conversation doesn’t make sense.” Cross not WSVN has made comments about this incident.
RELATED: Middle School Students Yell Racial Slurs & Simulate Sex On Black Students [VIDEO]
RELATED: Texas Woman Arrested After Yelling Racist Slurs And Smashing Car Windows Of Interracial Couple
RELATED: 3 Applebee’s Employees Fired After Falsely Accusing 2 Black Women Of Not Paying For Their Bill [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Memphitz Congratulates Ex-Wife Toya Wright On The Birth Of Her New Baby
- B’More Proud History Maker: Damien Poole
- How To Survive Valentine’s Day As A Single Lady
- Why Black-Owned Beauty Supply Stores Are On The Rise
- Tired Of White People’s Racism? There’s A Costa Rica Healing Retreat For That!
- Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The White House Fired Omarosa
- Nelly Under Investigation For An Alleged Sexual Assault Again
- Off-Duty Policeman Shot And Killed In Chicago
- Deadly Rituals Performed On Children: Everything To Know About Voodoo
- Trump Focuses On Blacks In Military For Black History Month Celebration