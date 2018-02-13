News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tiffany Haddish Recalls The Time Beyonce Had To Raise Up On An Actress For Flirting With Jay Z

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Tiffany Haddish has become one of our favorite storytellers. She locked us in when she retold the epic tale of her Groupon adventure with Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith and now she has the Internet’s attention with her story about her encounter with the Carters at the after party for Jay Z’s 4:44 concert.

According to the comedienne, who told a preview of the story on TV One’s Uncensored, she was chatting with Jay Z when an unnamed actress approached him and placed her hand on his chest while playfully flirting. Beyonce arose from the midst (at least that’s how we envision it) and stepped in between her hubby and the entertainer. While Bey didn’t utter a word, Tiffany says her body language said enough.

“Her demeanor, her body language, the way she walked up on her, was like get out my man’s face,” Tiffany said.”It’s gon’ be in these streets so…”

Oop! Catch Uncensored on TV One Sunday at 10pm.

RELATED STORIES:

iffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai Gurira Are The 2018 ‘ESSENCE’ Black Women In Hollywood Honorees

Blue Ivy Shooshed Jay Z & Beyonce + More Moments You Missed At The 2018 Grammys

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take The South Of France

14 photos Launch gallery

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take The South Of France

Continue reading The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take The South Of France

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take The South Of France

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tired Of White People’s Racism? There’s A Costa…

Created by activist Andrea X, the getaway allows for Black women to live an existence outside of the white gaze.
02.14.18
Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The…

Meanwhile, if you're an alleged domestic abuser, you're defended by #45's administration.
02.14.18
Deadly Rituals Performed On Children: Everything To Know…

A lot of questions are arising about voodoo following recent high-profile criminal incidents involving rituals on children.
02.14.18
Here’s How Omarosa Allegedly Reacted When Piers Morgan…

Plus, the real reason why she was fired from the White House.
02.14.18
Twerking Is A Feminist Movement, Black South London…

Twerking is important to Black feminism, said Kelechi Okafor, a South London twerk instructor and "unapologetic" women's rights advocate.
02.13.18
68 items
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 5

See the Black models that walked all the Day 5 shows at New York Fashion Week.
02.13.18
10 items
#NYFWNOIR: See What The Stars Wore For The…

See what happens when NYFW and Black Panther mix.
02.13.18
Tevin Campbell Speaks Out On Rumors He Was…

The R&B singer shuts down the foolishness.
02.13.18
Maryland ‘Throws Peanuts’ At Its Publicly Funded HBCUs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered up to $100 million over 10 years to settle a lawsuit over HBCU funding inequality.
02.12.18
#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans…

Sadly, murders like hers are not new or rare when it comes to trans women of color.
02.12.18