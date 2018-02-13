Tiffany Haddish Recalls The Time Beyonce Had To Raise Up On An Actress For Flirting With Jay Z

Tiffany Haddish has become one of our favorite storytellers. She locked us in when she retold the epic tale of her Groupon adventure with Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith and now she has the Internet’s attention with her story about her encounter with the Carters at the after party for Jay Z’s 4:44 concert.

According to the comedienne, who told a preview of the story on TV One’s Uncensored, she was chatting with Jay Z when an unnamed actress approached him and placed her hand on his chest while playfully flirting. Beyonce arose from the midst (at least that’s how we envision it) and stepped in between her hubby and the entertainer. While Bey didn’t utter a word, Tiffany says her body language said enough.

“Her demeanor, her body language, the way she walked up on her, was like get out my man’s face,” Tiffany said.”It’s gon’ be in these streets so…”

