Deadly Rituals Performed On Children: Everything To Know About Voodoo

Photo by

National
Home > National

Deadly Rituals Performed On Children: Everything To Know About Voodoo

Many in the Haitian-American community are concerned about a backlash.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

A lot of questions are arising about voodoo following recent high-profile criminal incidents involving rituals on children.

SEE ALSO: Mother Who Believed In The Illuminati Murdered Her Children In ‘Voodoo Ritual’

In one incident, two sisters in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts pleaded not guilty on Jan. 29 after they permanently disfigured a 5-year-old girl in a ritual involving fire. One week later, Brockton, Massachusetts police arrested another woman for fatally stabbing her two sons in a different voodoo ceremony.

Voodoo’s roots go back thousands of years in West Africa, from a traditional religion known as vodun, and brought throughout the Caribbean and the United States by slaves. It flourished in Haiti where adherents incorporated many of the practices with Roman Catholicism, according to CNN.

At the heart of voodoo is the belief in spirits that inhabit human bodies and have the ability to influence lives. Practitioners utilize various rituals to contact these them. To most adherents, these spirits are benevolent and offer guidance and good fortune. Some practitioners, however, use the rituals to perform evil magic.

Many in the Haitian-American community are concerned about a backlash that could arise from the two recent criminal cases. The assaults on the young victims give credence to misinformation about voodoo, the practitioners fear. It feeds long-held distortions that voodoo is a mostly evil practice. These distortions began during slavery to repress the religious practice and convert Africans to Christianity.

Here in the United States, voodoo is associated with New Orleans. There was a brief resurgence of interest in voodoo in some African-American communities in the 1970s. But most adherents today are centered in Haitian communities scattered across the nation.

SEE ALSO:

Candidate Blasts ‘Sellout’ African-Americans Supporting White Democrat In Illinois Governor Race

Three Applebee’s Employees Fired And Location Shuts Down For Racially Profiling Two Black Women

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tired Of White People’s Racism? There’s A Costa…

Created by activist Andrea X, the getaway allows for Black women to live an existence outside of the white gaze.
02.14.18
Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The…

Meanwhile, if you're an alleged domestic abuser, you're defended by #45's administration.
02.14.18
Deadly Rituals Performed On Children: Everything To Know…

A lot of questions are arising about voodoo following recent high-profile criminal incidents involving rituals on children.
02.14.18
Twerking Is A Feminist Movement, Black South London…

Twerking is important to Black feminism, said Kelechi Okafor, a South London twerk instructor and "unapologetic" women's rights advocate.
02.13.18
68 items
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 5

See the Black models that walked all the Day 5 shows at New York Fashion Week.
02.13.18
10 items
#NYFWNOIR: See What The Stars Wore For The…

See what happens when NYFW and Black Panther mix.
02.13.18
Tevin Campbell Speaks Out On Rumors He Was…

The R&B singer shuts down the foolishness.
02.13.18
Maryland ‘Throws Peanuts’ At Its Publicly Funded HBCUs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered up to $100 million over 10 years to settle a lawsuit over HBCU funding inequality.
02.12.18
#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans…

Sadly, murders like hers are not new or rare when it comes to trans women of color.
02.12.18
99 items
#NYWFNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 3

See the Black models that walked all the Day 3 shows at New York Fashion Week.
02.10.18