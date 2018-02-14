News & Gossip
Why Black-Owned Beauty Supply Stores Are On The Rise

Magic 95.9
COLOMBIA-HEALTH-CANCER-WIGS

Source: LUIS ROBAYO / Getty

Black women spend a lot of time and money to make sure their hair is always kept up. Beauty supply stores can be found all over predominately Black neighborhoods, but many of them are owned by Korean immigrants. Essence reports that they have dominated the industry because of their close ties to hair suppliers as well as wholesalers in South Korea.

Over the past several years Black-owned beauty supply stores continue to rise in different neighborhoods. These women are following in the footsteps of Madame CJ Walker, which is an iconic self-made millionaire and entrepreneur. Recently, two Black women became the youngest in Moreno Valley, California to become business owners.

 

Kayla Davis. 19, and Keonna Davis, 21, opened KD Haircare Supply and is trying to grow in their communities. Sisters, Judian Brown, 35, and Kadeian Brown, 33 are also thriving at their Black-owned beauty supply store in Brooklyn, NY. Four years ago they opened Black Girls Divine Beauty Supply and Salon. As more of these stores keep opening Black communities will be able to support businesses owned by us.

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards was held on Monday evening in Pasadena, California. Black Hollywood looked absolutely radiant. We rounded up the top hairstyles on the red carpet and provided products to help you achieve the looks! Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite style or your favorite products to achieve the look you love.

