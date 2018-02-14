This Goes Out To You: Michelle Obama’s Valentine’s Day Playlist For Barack Obama Is A Mood

This Valentine’s Day Michelle Obama made us break out the collective “awwwww” when she used Instgram to shout out her forever love and announce that she curated a special playlist in his honor.

“Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama,” the former First Lady wrote. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you! Click the link in my bio to hear the playlist.”

The playlist, entitled “Forever Mine,” can be found here on Spotify.

Songs include Etta James‘ “At Last” (which they danced to at the 2008 inauguration), Barry White‘s “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe,” Mariah Carey‘s “Always Be My Baby,” and Anita Baker’s “Caught Up In The Rapture.”

Go on ahead and press play. We know you want to.

DON’T MISS:

And Now, The Barack And Michelle Obama Official Portraits We’ve All Been Waiting For

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Off The Shoulder Swag