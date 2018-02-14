Hip Hop Concerts Can Now Be Enjoyed By Deaf People Thanks To This Man

News & Gossip
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 2

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Kids these days are taking the lemons life has thrown at them and making lucrative lemonade.

Hearing impaired, hip hop lover Matt Maxey decided to turn his disability into a business. He founded the DEAFinitely Dope organization which aims to “change the way you experience hip-hop and R&B through sign language.” And one of his most famous clients is Mr. Philanthropy himself, Chance The Rapper.

 

Since going on tour with Chance and other artists like DRAM, Matt has seen much success as an ASL performer.

The Kanye West lover now has his own fan base who support all his videos and buy his merch.

Matt is proof that when you don’t feel represented, you have to create that lane for yourself and others. Hit the flip to find out more about Maxey and how you can support the ASL community.

