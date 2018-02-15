New York Times Fires Writer Hours After Hiring For Using The N-Word

The New York Times has fired their newest hire hours after announcing her employment to the company.
The NY Post reports Quinn Norton who was brought onto the team as an opinion writer for culture and consequences of technology. Shortly after being hired, Norton was fired for racist and homophobic slurs used on her Twitter account.
Editor of the editorial page for the Times, James Bennet released a statement explaining, “Despite our review of Quinn Norton’s work and out conversations with her previous employers, this was new information to us.” It continued, “Based on it, we’ve decided to go our separate ways.”
On her Twitter account, Norton openly shares about being, “friends with various neo-Nazis” even though she says she’s never believed or agreed with them.
However she was again vocal about not being able to do her job for the New York Times which she explains in a series of tweets.
(Source: NY Post )
(Photo Credit: ThinkStock Photos)