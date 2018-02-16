News & Gossip
Jim Jones To Build A New House For His Mom After Fire

Jim Jones Album Release Party - August 23, 2005

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

On Christmas day last year, Jim Jones mother, Nancy Jones loss her home due to a fire. The rapper went on Instagram to share the news with fans and was devastated by it. In the video, you can see firefighters surrounding the home trying to help as much as they could.

 

The Source, mentioned that after this happened he rented out a 4-bedroom home in New Jersey for his mother. Jones plans to rebuild a new home for her soon. Nancy said, “God says, ‘Out with the old and in with the new,’ and he made it possible through my son.” We can’t wait to see the new home Jim Jones has in store for his mom.

