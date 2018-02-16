Charm City
Several ‘Black Panther’ Movie Screenings Canceled At Towson Cinemark

Magic 95.9
Multi ethnic couple in the movie theater

Source: Izabela Habur / Getty

The Cinemark Theater in Towson gave notice that several showings of the movie “Black Panther” were turned away because of what moviegoers say was a malfunction with the film. The movie was packed with people who came for what they call the biggest movie of the year, and then they were turned away.

According to Cinemark Theater twitter account, “We’re very sorry for this inconvenience. Was a theatre manager able to assist with a refund? If not please let us know more at Cinemark.com or call at 1-800-246-3627 so we can further assist. Thank you and we do apologize again.”

It is still not clear what allowed some shows to run and others to be canceled.

Source: FoxBaltimore

