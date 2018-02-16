Baltimore City Named Worst Area For The Flu

In Baltimore City, just as in many other cities, the flu season has risen. Doctors Report Illness Tracker has stated that the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson area is ranked at a 9 out of 10 in flu severity. Numbers were pulled from a national database of reported cases over a period of a week.
Source: ABC2NEWS