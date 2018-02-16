Charm City
Home > Charm City

Bmore Rapper Damond Blue Buys Out Theater For Kids To See ‘Black Panther’

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
damond blue

Source: damond blue / damond blue

Marvel Studios Black Panther movie is selling out everywhere in theaters and viewers are saying this is a must see! For the kids over at the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore, they don’t have to worry about getting tickets because local rapper Damond Blue bought tickets for all the kiddies.

Damond’s foundation ‘Beats No Bullets’ and ‘Bigger Media Group’ bought out three theaters and 182 seats for the young queens and kings and they even received popcorn and soda to enjoy the big show. How dope is that?

Keep up the amazing work and keep making a difference. Our kids are watching!

 

Powerful, Black, Royal Photos From The ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Powerful, Black, Royal Photos From The ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

Continue reading Powerful, Black, Royal Photos From The ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

Powerful, Black, Royal Photos From The ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Fox News Host Tells LeBron James To “Shut…

This may be low even for Fox News standards. Fox News host Laura Ingraham aimed pretty low at NBA superstar…
02.16.18
23 items
#WakandaStyle: What To Wear When You See ‘Black…

The time has come to experience the Black excellence that is Black Panther, and getting your outfit right is a…
02.16.18
It’s A Wrap! McDonald’s Happy Meal Menu Will…

Mickey D's is getting a menu makeover.
02.16.18
Trump Administration Sued For Cutting Teen Pregnancy Program…

Another government crackdown on women of color.
02.16.18
Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History…

Social media is not here for it.
02.15.18
Are You The Next Ryan Coogler Or Ava…

Submit your script to the TV One Screenplay Competition.
02.15.18
Racist Blackface Figurines Given Out At Mardi Gras…

Some Mardi Gras parade viewers couldn't believe that racist blackface figurines were being tossed into the crowd like confetti on…
02.15.18
Facial Recognition Technology Works Great If You’re A…

MIT and Stanford University researchers found skin color and gender bias in three commercially released facial analysis programs.
02.15.18
Tired Of White People’s Racism? There’s A Costa…

Created by activist Andrea X, the getaway allows for Black women to live an existence outside of the white gaze.
02.14.18
Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The…

Meanwhile, if you're an alleged domestic abuser, you're defended by #45's administration.
02.14.18