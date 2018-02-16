Bmore Rapper Damond Blue Buys Out Theater For Kids To See ‘Black Panther’

Marvel Studios Black Panther movie is selling out everywhere in theaters and viewers are saying this is a must see! For the kids over at the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore, they don’t have to worry about getting tickets because local rapper Damond Blue bought tickets for all the kiddies.

Damond’s foundation ‘Beats No Bullets’ and ‘Bigger Media Group’ bought out three theaters and 182 seats for the young queens and kings and they even received popcorn and soda to enjoy the big show. How dope is that?

Keep up the amazing work and keep making a difference. Our kids are watching!