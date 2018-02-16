News & Gossip
Former Playmate Reveals She Had Lengthy Affair With Donald Trump

Movieline's Hollywood Life 7th Annual Young Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

In a detailed article in The New Yorker, Karen McDougal, a former Playmate revealed she had an affair with Donald Trump. The eight-page, handwritten note was shared with the magazine. At the time when McDougal met Trump he had only been married to Melania Trump for two years.

In the note she said that Trump, “Immediately took a liking to me, kept talking to me – telling me how beautiful I was etc. It was so obvious that a Playmate Promotions exec said, ‘Wow, he was all over you – I think you could be his next wife’.” She was also happy to meet him and was very impressed.

She said about Trump, “was so nervous! I was into his intelligence + charm. Such a polite man. We talked for a couple hours – then, it was “ON”! We got naked + had sex.” After that night he allegedly offered her money. Every time she was in L.A. they hooked up. They shortly met again at the Playboy Mansion for “The Apprentice” and she took pictures with Trump and his family. His son, Eric Trump even pointed her out as the hottest girl there. Ultimately, she ended her relationship with Trump in April of 2007.

