Charm City
Home > Charm City

Jury Awards Korryn Gaines’ Family $37 Million In Damages

Kelson, 92Q.com
Leave a comment

After deliberations for the Korryn Gaines wrongful death civil trial, the jury has awarded her family $37 million in damages.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

WJZ reports: “The jury found Friday that the first shot Baltimore County Cpl. Royce Ruby fired at Gaines was not objectively reasonable. Attorneys for Gaines’ family claimed officers used excessive force when they fatally shot her and injured her 5-year-old son, Kodi Gaines. They also say Baltimore County police were reckless, irresponsible and violated her rights by illegally entering her apartment.”

RELATED: Korryn Gaines Family Walks Reporters Through Her Apartment During Final Visit [VIDEO]

In 2016, Gaines was killed during a stand off with police in her Randallstown apartment where her son was injured. Her son will receive $32 million of the $37 million.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Latest News:

SOURCE: CBS Baltimore

Pioneer Women Of The Civil Rights Movement

7 photos Launch gallery

Pioneer Women Of The Civil Rights Movement

Continue reading Pioneer Women Of The Civil Rights Movement

Pioneer Women Of The Civil Rights Movement

  Knowing our history is a strong part of the African American Heritage. We take the month of February as we do every year to celebrate the pioneers, difference makers and community changers that stand out in our community every day. With this gallery we celebrate the women who pioneered the Civil Rights Movements from the Montgomery Bus Boycott, voters rights and education. Here are your difference makers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Fox News Host Tells LeBron James To “Shut…

This may be low even for Fox News standards. Fox News host Laura Ingraham aimed pretty low at NBA superstar…
02.16.18
23 items
#WakandaStyle: What To Wear When You See ‘Black…

The time has come to experience the Black excellence that is Black Panther, and getting your outfit right is a…
02.16.18
It’s A Wrap! McDonald’s Happy Meal Menu Will…

Mickey D's is getting a menu makeover.
02.16.18
Trump Administration Sued For Cutting Teen Pregnancy Program…

Another government crackdown on women of color.
02.16.18
Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History…

Social media is not here for it.
02.15.18
Are You The Next Ryan Coogler Or Ava…

Submit your script to the TV One Screenplay Competition.
02.15.18
Racist Blackface Figurines Given Out At Mardi Gras…

Some Mardi Gras parade viewers couldn't believe that racist blackface figurines were being tossed into the crowd like confetti on…
02.15.18
Facial Recognition Technology Works Great If You’re A…

MIT and Stanford University researchers found skin color and gender bias in three commercially released facial analysis programs.
02.15.18
Tired Of White People’s Racism? There’s A Costa…

Created by activist Andrea X, the getaway allows for Black women to live an existence outside of the white gaze.
02.14.18
Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The…

Meanwhile, if you're an alleged domestic abuser, you're defended by #45's administration.
02.14.18