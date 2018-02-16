Jury Awards Korryn Gaines’ Family $37 Million In Damages

After deliberations for the Korryn Gaines wrongful death civil trial, the jury has awarded her family $37 million in damages.
WJZ reports: “The jury found Friday that the first shot Baltimore County Cpl. Royce Ruby fired at Gaines was not objectively reasonable. Attorneys for Gaines’ family claimed officers used excessive force when they fatally shot her and injured her 5-year-old son, Kodi Gaines. They also say Baltimore County police were reckless, irresponsible and violated her rights by illegally entering her apartment.”
In 2016, Gaines was killed during a stand off with police in her Randallstown apartment where her son was injured. Her son will receive $32 million of the $37 million.
SOURCE: CBS Baltimore