News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Doing It For The Hood: Drug Lord Kidnaps Nursing Staff To Vaccinate His Whole Community

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
BRAZIL-YELLOW FEVER-VACCINATION

Source: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL / Getty

With yellow fever currently ripping through Brazil’s poorest communities and affecting those with limited access to immunization sites, the Brazilian government is struggling to provide immediate medical care to its people. Not satisfied with the efforts, Thomas Vieira Gomes decided to take matters into his own hands. Only thing is Gomes is a wanted drug lord and fugitive of Brazil.

Gomes, also known by his street name “2N”, allegedly kidnapped nurses and held them hostage  while they administered yellow fever vaccines to the people of his native Rio de Janeiro’s Salgueiro favelas. Gomes’ gang stole as many syringes and doses of vaccines as they could find at the vaccination site, then transported the nurses and equipment to the sick community. No one was reportedly hurt during the ordeal and the nurses were driven back once they were finished.

After the story went viral on social media “2N” has been internationally praised and dubbed as the “modern-day Robin Hood.”

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Doing It For The Hood: Drug Lord Kidnaps Nursing Staff To Vaccinate His Whole Community

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Angela Davis’ Collection Of Work Will Live At…

Harvard University’s Radcliffe Schlesinger Library has acquired papers from activist Angela Davis.
02.18.18
Omarosa Had The Most Peculiar Reaction When Asked…

It took another ratchet reality star to ask the question.
02.18.18
Fox News Host Tells LeBron James To “Shut…

This may be low even for Fox News standards. Fox News host Laura Ingraham aimed pretty low at NBA superstar…
02.16.18
23 items
#WakandaStyle: What To Wear When You See ‘Black…

The time has come to experience the Black excellence that is Black Panther, and getting your outfit right is a…
02.16.18
It’s A Wrap! McDonald’s Happy Meal Menu Will…

Mickey D's is getting a menu makeover.
02.16.18
Trump Administration Sued For Cutting Teen Pregnancy Program…

Another government crackdown on women of color.
02.16.18
Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History…

Social media is not here for it.
02.15.18
Are You The Next Ryan Coogler Or Ava…

Submit your script to the TV One Screenplay Competition.
02.15.18
Racist Blackface Figurines Given Out At Mardi Gras…

Some Mardi Gras parade viewers couldn't believe that racist blackface figurines were being tossed into the crowd like confetti on…
02.15.18
Facial Recognition Technology Works Great If You’re A…

MIT and Stanford University researchers found skin color and gender bias in three commercially released facial analysis programs.
02.15.18