News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

NFL Player Claps Back At Fox News Anchor For Talking About LeBron James [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskin

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Laura Ingraham of FOX News is getting multiple clap backs after she did a small segment about LeBron James and Kevin Durant. In the video she talks about how they don’t need to comment on politics because they are ignorant and even shades the players about how they talk. James and Durant recently made some comments about Donald Trump and it seemed like Ingraham wanted to defend him.

In the clip she said, “I’m numb to this commentary. Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh and LeBron and Kevin? You’re great players but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself. Or as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

Vice Sports reports that although she had a lot to say he is defending James and Durant. In a tweet he said,“I’ll be replying to my own tweet with a collage of your network allowing political commentary from a few folks.” He then went on to post clips of Jon Voight, Kid Rock and others making statements about politics to make a point. The basketball players have never been silent when it comes to Trump. Go head Chris Long!

RELATED: Chris Long Set To Donate His Final 10 Eagles Game Checks

RELATED: Laura Ingraham Goes Full Fox News Racist On LeBron James & Kevin Durant [VIDEO]

RELATED: LeBron James Teams With “Atlanta” Writers For “House Party” Remake

The Latest:

Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration [PHOTOS]

21 photos Launch gallery

Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration [PHOTOS]

Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Angela Davis’ Collection Of Work Will Live At…

Harvard University’s Radcliffe Schlesinger Library has acquired papers from activist Angela Davis.
02.18.18
Omarosa Had The Most Peculiar Reaction When Asked…

It took another ratchet reality star to ask the question.
02.18.18
Fox News Host Tells LeBron James To “Shut…

This may be low even for Fox News standards. Fox News host Laura Ingraham aimed pretty low at NBA superstar…
02.16.18
23 items
#WakandaStyle: What To Wear When You See ‘Black…

The time has come to experience the Black excellence that is Black Panther, and getting your outfit right is a…
02.16.18
It’s A Wrap! McDonald’s Happy Meal Menu Will…

Mickey D's is getting a menu makeover.
02.16.18
Trump Administration Sued For Cutting Teen Pregnancy Program…

Another government crackdown on women of color.
02.16.18
Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History…

Social media is not here for it.
02.15.18
Are You The Next Ryan Coogler Or Ava…

Submit your script to the TV One Screenplay Competition.
02.15.18
Racist Blackface Figurines Given Out At Mardi Gras…

Some Mardi Gras parade viewers couldn't believe that racist blackface figurines were being tossed into the crowd like confetti on…
02.15.18
Facial Recognition Technology Works Great If You’re A…

MIT and Stanford University researchers found skin color and gender bias in three commercially released facial analysis programs.
02.15.18