Chloe X Halle “The Kids Are Alright” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

We first heard about Chloe X Halle when Beyoncè shared a clip of them from YouTube, which landed them a contract. The sisters harmonize so well and are amazing to watch as they cover different musicians songs. Beyond their music talent they both now play in the hit show “grown-ish.”

The two recently released their video for “The Kids Are Alright” and it couldn’t be more perfect. Though the video is simple and fun the ladies are wearing smiles as they sing about being the genius generation. In the song they talk about kids expressing themselves, being innovative and not letting people get in the way of their dreams. Check out the video and let us know your thoughts.

