We first heard about Chloe X Halle when Beyoncè shared a clip of them from YouTube, which landed them a contract. The sisters harmonize so well and are amazing to watch as they cover different musicians songs. Beyond their music talent they both now play in the hit show “grown-ish.”
The two recently released their video for “The Kids Are Alright” and it couldn’t be more perfect. Though the video is simple and fun the ladies are wearing smiles as they sing about being the genius generation. In the song they talk about kids expressing themselves, being innovative and not letting people get in the way of their dreams. Check out the video and let us know your thoughts.
RELATED: Chloe x Halle Cast In “Grown-Ish” Roles
RELATED: Drake “God’s Plan” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
RELATED: Cassandra Lucas “Name On It” [NEW MUSIC]
The Latest:
- Angela Davis’ Collection Of Work Will Live At Harvard University
- NFL Player Claps Back At Fox News Anchor For Talking About LeBron James [VIDEO]
- Chloe X Halle “The Kids Are Alright” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
- Viola Davis Opens Up About Growing Up In Extreme Poverty [VIDEO]
- Trying To Sneak Into The ‘Black Panther’ Movie Was An Epic Fail
- Omarosa Had The Most Peculiar Reaction When Asked If She Had Sex With Donald Trump
- The Black Superstars Behind The Box Office Record Breaker Black Panther
- It Don’t Smell Right. Wakanda Shady Stuff Is This? Towson Theater Cancels Black Panther Screenings
- Joe Jackson’s Secret Daughter Talks Relationship With The Jacksons
- Drake’s New Social Media Challenge Is Exactly What The World Needs Right Now