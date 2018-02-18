Lebron James Has Words For Fox News Host Laura Ingraham: ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’

LeBron James had some words for Fox News host Laura Ingraham who recently dedicated an entire segment on her show telling the outspoken athlete to just “shut up and dribble” after he criticized President Trump.

On Friday, Lebron took to Instagram to make his point clear: He will never shut up and dribble, he is more than that an athlete.

#wewillnotshutupanddribble A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

Apparently, Ingraham was upset because of a recent interview Lebron and Kevin Durant gave to the Uninterrupted. In it, Lebron stressed that Trump is out of touch with what many Americans want and who they are.

“The No. 1 job in America, the point of person, is someone who doesn’t understand the people, and really don’t give a f—- about the people.”

The 33-year-old added that as a child, there were three people from whom he sought inspiration: The best athlete, the greatest musician and the president.

“You never thought you could be them, but you can grab inspiration from them,” Lebron said.

“I never felt I could be the president of the United States, but I grabbed inspiration from that. And this time right now, with the president of the United States, it’s at a bad time. And while we cannot change what comes out of that man’s mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us, (that) this is not the way.”

This criticism sparked Ingraham to lash out on her show, saying Lebron and other athletes are not qualified to share their opinions about the President or politics in general.

“It’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Shut up and dribble,” she said.

Girl bye!

This isn’t the first time that Lebron has been vocal about #45. Last September, he won the Internet when he called Trump a “bum” on Twitter.

