Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For Her Rendition Of The National Anthem

Who told her this was okay?

We haven’t see a dragging like this since Steve Harvey‘s Olivia Pope outfit for New Year’s Eve. In case you missed it, Fergie sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the NBA All-Star game and it was painful. Like, seriously painful.

Listen for yourself:

Even the basketball players couldn’t control their reactions to Fergie.

Well, Twitter is currently dragging Miss Fergie and it’s hilarious.

That was not Fergalicious. But, considering the awful times we are in with our current POTUS, Fergie’s rendition is symbolic of the status of our country — a hot, steamy, off-key mess. However — just to end on a positive note — she looked damn good!

