News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Say My Name, Say My Name: Woman Wants $10 Million From Beyoncé For “Blue Ivy” Trademark

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Woman With Rights To “Blue Ivy” Trademark Want’s $10 Million

The Carter’s have been trying to obtain the rights to the “Blue Ivy” name since 2012 after the birth of their daughter, but have been unsuccessful due to wedding photographer Victoria Morales and her company already owning the name.

Beyoncé’s representation allegedly reached out, but the request was denied and Morales responded and reportedly tried to sell her company to Bey in a multimillion -dollar deal. This is where things may have gone sour as Morales took a shot at  an “opportunity for a business relationship rather than an adversarial proceeding.”

The wedding planner allegedly put together a Power Point presentation stating why the Carter’s should buy her wedding planning business, in addition to the Blue Ivy trademark.She propositioned them with the idea that they could “begin producing products and goods” together, in a deal allegedly offered for $10 million.

Beyonce wasn’t having any of that and her legal team is now demanding the presentation be handed over to the courts as evidence that Morales’ trademark opposition is purely a “money-making scheme”.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Say My Name, Say My Name: Woman Wants $10 Million From Beyoncé For “Blue Ivy” Trademark

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
He’s Out! R. Kelly Evicted After Not Paying…

R. Kelly racked up $31,000 in unpaid rent and must vacate his two Atlanta homes.
02.20.18
Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

He compared Black people's support of 'Black Panther' to the Democratic party.
02.20.18
Doctors Amputated Black Woman’s Hands And Feet After…

The mother of three has been damaged for life by doctors.
02.20.18
44 items
Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You…

Happy Presidents' Day!
02.19.18
Lesbian Romance Cut Out Of ‘Black Panther’

The actress who played the character speaks out.
02.20.18
Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For…

Who told her this was okay?
02.19.18
4 Records ‘Black Panther’ Has Broken, So Far

Black Panther scored impressive box office numbers, bringing in an estimated $192 million on the third day of its opening…
02.19.18
Lebron James Has Words For Fox News Host…

The NBA great refuses to just "shut up and dribble."
02.19.18
Study Shows Blacks Value Community Involvement More Than…

A survey by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. shows that African Americans value community involvement more than Whites.
02.19.18
Angela Davis’ Collection Of Work Will Live At…

Harvard University’s Radcliffe Schlesinger Library has acquired papers from activist Angela Davis.
02.18.18