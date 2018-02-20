News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman

Toni finally reveals the truth in 'Braxton Family Values' trailer.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

Toni Braxton may not be married to Birdman yet, but he did put a ring on it.

We’re finally one step closer to getting a straight answer about Toni’s relationship status and that rock on her finger.

Toni admitted in the trailer for the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values that she is, in fact, engaged to Birdman!

“I have an announcement to make,” she teases in the clip, “I’m engaged!” Toni then showed off the ring, we’ve all seen sparkling on her hand for the last few months.

It’s not clear when they plan to jump the broom, but maybe we’ll see some wedding planning for Toni when Braxton Family Values returns in March.

RELATED STORIES:

Toni Braxton Hits Red Carpet With Rumored Husband

Watch Toni Braxton Flex Her Acting Chops In Lifetime’s ‘Faith Under Fire’ Trailer

Tamar Braxton Says Vince Herbert Is Having A Baby: “The Whore Decided To Let Me Know About It Tonight”

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
He’s Out! R. Kelly Evicted After Not Paying…

R. Kelly racked up $31,000 in unpaid rent and must vacate his two Atlanta homes.
02.20.18
Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

He compared Black people's support of 'Black Panther' to the Democratic party.
02.20.18
Doctors Amputated Black Woman’s Hands And Feet After…

The mother of three has been damaged for life by doctors.
02.20.18
44 items
Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You…

Happy Presidents' Day!
02.19.18
Lesbian Romance Cut Out Of ‘Black Panther’

The actress who played the character speaks out.
02.20.18
Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For…

Who told her this was okay?
02.19.18
4 Records ‘Black Panther’ Has Broken, So Far

Black Panther scored impressive box office numbers, bringing in an estimated $192 million on the third day of its opening…
02.19.18
Lebron James Has Words For Fox News Host…

The NBA great refuses to just "shut up and dribble."
02.19.18
Study Shows Blacks Value Community Involvement More Than…

A survey by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. shows that African Americans value community involvement more than Whites.
02.19.18
Angela Davis’ Collection Of Work Will Live At…

Harvard University’s Radcliffe Schlesinger Library has acquired papers from activist Angela Davis.
02.18.18