Blue Ivy Lives It Up At NBA All-Star Weekend [PHOTOS]

Blue Ivy was having a ball at NBA All-Star Weekend with her mom and grandmother.

Beyoncé took her first-born out for a fun family night at the big game, and cameras were there to catch some of the highlights just off the court.

From the looks of things, Bey was in casual slay mode all night; taking in a basketball game has never looked more luxurious. Blue is also mastering the fine art of taking stellar candid shots.

#NBAAllStar 💙 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Feb 18, 2018 at 11:06pm PST

#NBAAllStar 💙 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Feb 18, 2018 at 7:30pm PST

It was a multi-generational affair as Tina Lawson and her husband, Richard, also came along for the outing.

#NBAAllStar A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:51am PST

Of course, Blue had to get some selfies with her mom.

#NBAAllStar 💙 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Feb 18, 2018 at 7:35pm PST

She even allowed the mascot close enough to mix and mingle on the court! She had a huge smile as he took her for a quick spin. Fun fact: Diddy captured the whole thing, and he still had to get approval from Bey and Blue.

