Charm City
Home > Charm City

Baltimore Named Nation’s Most Dangerous City By USA Today

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
One Dead, Four Wounded At Shooting At Chicago Park

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Baltimore City is being reported as the most dangerous city in the country, according to USA Today.

CBS Baltimore reports: The paper analyzed police crime data in the nation’s 50 biggest cities, which revealed Baltimore had the highest per capita murder rate in the nation with nearly 56 murders per 100,000 people — a record for the city. The rate outpaced New Orleans and Detroit, with a rate of 40 and 39 killings per 100,000 people, respectively. Baltimore is the most populated city in Maryland with more than 615,000 and last year Baltimore has seen 342 murders and was an increase from 2016 when it was 318.

Murders in Baltimore increased year-to-year, where 342 murders were recorded in 2017 and 318 were recorded in 2016. So far this year, Baltimore Sun reports show a decline in murders. As of Feb. 20, 2018, 32 people have been killed, compared to 47 last year.

Other cities that topped the “most dangerous city in America” list were Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: USA Today

 

baltimore

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Baltimore Named Nation’s Most Dangerous City By USA Today

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
He’s Out! R. Kelly Evicted After Not Paying…

R. Kelly racked up $31,000 in unpaid rent and must vacate his two Atlanta homes.
02.20.18
Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

He compared Black people's support of 'Black Panther' to the Democratic party.
02.20.18
Doctors Amputated Black Woman’s Hands And Feet After…

The mother of three has been damaged for life by doctors.
02.20.18
44 items
Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You…

Happy Presidents' Day!
02.19.18
Lesbian Romance Cut Out Of ‘Black Panther’

The actress who played the character speaks out.
02.20.18
Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For…

Who told her this was okay?
02.19.18
4 Records ‘Black Panther’ Has Broken, So Far

Black Panther scored impressive box office numbers, bringing in an estimated $192 million on the third day of its opening…
02.19.18
Lebron James Has Words For Fox News Host…

The NBA great refuses to just "shut up and dribble."
02.19.18
Study Shows Blacks Value Community Involvement More Than…

A survey by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. shows that African Americans value community involvement more than Whites.
02.19.18
Angela Davis’ Collection Of Work Will Live At…

Harvard University’s Radcliffe Schlesinger Library has acquired papers from activist Angela Davis.
02.18.18