Baltimore Named Nation’s Most Dangerous City By USA Today

Baltimore City is being reported as the most dangerous city in the country, according to USA Today.

CBS Baltimore reports: The paper analyzed police crime data in the nation’s 50 biggest cities, which revealed Baltimore had the highest per capita murder rate in the nation with nearly 56 murders per 100,000 people — a record for the city. The rate outpaced New Orleans and Detroit, with a rate of 40 and 39 killings per 100,000 people, respectively. Baltimore is the most populated city in Maryland with more than 615,000 and last year Baltimore has seen 342 murders and was an increase from 2016 when it was 318.

Murders in Baltimore increased year-to-year, where 342 murders were recorded in 2017 and 318 were recorded in 2016. So far this year, Baltimore Sun reports show a decline in murders. As of Feb. 20, 2018, 32 people have been killed, compared to 47 last year.

Other cities that topped the “most dangerous city in America” list were Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: USA Today

Also On Magic 95.9: