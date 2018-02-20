News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

KFC Forced To Close Hundreds Of Stores Due To Temporary Chicken Drought

Oh no...

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
KFC To Stop Using Trans Fats

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

KFC lovers in the UK and Ireland had to get their chicken fix elsewhere over the weekend, as TIME reports that a shortage of chicken forced hundreds of KFC branches to close. “KFC first apologized for the problems on Saturday. In an update Monday, it listed almost 300 stores as open, but did not say when the rest might join them,” the site writes.

As for what caused the shortage of finger lickin’ goodness, KFC explained via Monday’s statement: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex! We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours. We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix – we’re really sorry about that. Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again. Hope to see you in our restaurants soon.”

Hopefully they’re new delivery partner, DHL, gets it together soon. Stay tuned…

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading KFC Forced To Close Hundreds Of Stores Due To Temporary Chicken Drought

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On…

Check out our gallery for the best-dressed stars from the evening.
02.20.18
He’s Out! R. Kelly Evicted After Not Paying…

R. Kelly racked up $31,000 in unpaid rent and must vacate his two Atlanta homes.
02.20.18
Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

He compared Black people's support of 'Black Panther' to the Democratic party.
02.20.18
Doctors Amputated Black Woman’s Hands And Feet After…

The mother of three has been damaged for life by doctors.
02.20.18
44 items
Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You…

Happy Presidents' Day!
02.19.18
Lesbian Romance Cut Out Of ‘Black Panther’

The actress who played the character speaks out.
02.20.18
Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For…

Who told her this was okay?
02.19.18
4 Records ‘Black Panther’ Has Broken, So Far

Black Panther scored impressive box office numbers, bringing in an estimated $192 million on the third day of its opening…
02.19.18
Lebron James Has Words For Fox News Host…

The NBA great refuses to just "shut up and dribble."
02.19.18
Study Shows Blacks Value Community Involvement More Than…

A survey by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. shows that African Americans value community involvement more than Whites.
02.19.18