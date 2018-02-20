Lit Hacks: 9 Things You Can Buy From Rite Aid For Under $10 That’ll Make Adulting Easier

On Tuesday, it was announced that popular grocery store Albertsons is set to acquire the remainder of Rite Aid that isn’t being sold to Walgreens. According to reports, a combined Albertsons and Rite Aid would have a value of roughly $24 billion, including debt.

Albertsons’ acquisition of Rite Aid will help make America great again because there’s nothing more American than buying groceries while your prescription is being filled. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) February 20, 2018

For years, Rite Aid was one of the first convenient drugstores in the country to take care your needs whether they be as extreme as getting pain meds or as small as needing toilet paper.

In honor of the end of a drugstore era, hit the flip for all the things you can get from Rite Aid for less than $10 that’ll make adulting much easier.

