News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

23 Beautiful Pieces Of Art Inspired By Black Panther

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
KENYA-MOVIE-BLACK PANTHER-COSPLAY

Source: YASUYOSHI CHIBA / Getty

After pulling in the fifth highest opening box office of all time its safe to say that Black Panther inspired a lot of things in us all. It also inspired a lot of artists to create. Here are some of the best works of art shared on Instagram.

%100 Black Panther

A post shared by Buğrahan (@theressam) on

FOR THE CULTURE. I know some people are very excited to see BLACK PANTHER but please don’t try to book a flight to Wakanda after seeing the movie ooo. 😂😂😂. And don’t just dress up in African garments to go see the movie. Take time to learn about the different cultures and traditions in Africa. @michaelbjordan @danielkaluuya @chadwickboseman @im.angelabassett @danaigurira @lupitanyongo #art #artlife #densah #blackhistorymonth #essencestyle #style #streetfashion #lupitanyongo #blackpanther #streetstyle #dopeblackart #zulu #uganda #ghana #nigeria #somalia #jamaica #trinidad #kenya #southafrica #tanzania #cameroon #capeverde #togo #nigeria @thembitv_ #botswana #michelleobama #nakia #zimbabwe #guinea #wakanda

A post shared by Dennis Owusu-Ansah. 🇬🇭 (@denny_ow) on

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading 23 Beautiful Pieces Of Art Inspired By Black Panther

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On…

Check out our gallery for the best-dressed stars from the evening.
02.20.18
He’s Out! R. Kelly Evicted After Not Paying…

R. Kelly racked up $31,000 in unpaid rent and must vacate his two Atlanta homes.
02.20.18
Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

He compared Black people's support of 'Black Panther' to the Democratic party.
02.20.18
Doctors Amputated Black Woman’s Hands And Feet After…

The mother of three has been damaged for life by doctors.
02.20.18
44 items
Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You…

Happy Presidents' Day!
02.19.18
Lesbian Romance Cut Out Of ‘Black Panther’

The actress who played the character speaks out.
02.20.18
Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For…

Who told her this was okay?
02.19.18
4 Records ‘Black Panther’ Has Broken, So Far

Black Panther scored impressive box office numbers, bringing in an estimated $192 million on the third day of its opening…
02.19.18
Lebron James Has Words For Fox News Host…

The NBA great refuses to just "shut up and dribble."
02.19.18
Study Shows Blacks Value Community Involvement More Than…

A survey by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. shows that African Americans value community involvement more than Whites.
02.19.18