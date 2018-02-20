News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is Us’ Star Is Hosting ‘SNL’ Next Month

One of the Big 3 are making their way to New York City

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
NBCUniversal Events - Season 2017

Source: NBC / Getty

This Is Us is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on TV, and the same goes for all the cast members as well. With such a heartfelt show, it’s no surprise that fans are super attached to all of the characters and the people who play them.

SNL announced on Tuesday who would be hosting the show in the upcoming weeks, and one of the most beloved This Is Us cast members is finally going to host–but it might not be who you think.

There you have it: Sterling K. Brown will be hosting Saturday Night Live on March 10. As a lot of people’s favorite cast member, character, and an Emmy Award winner for his role as Randall, this choice was honestly a no brainer. And Sterling is just as excited as fans.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Sterling’s big announcement to gear up for his big gig this March.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is Us’ Star Is Hosting ‘SNL’ Next Month

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
15 Little Known Facts About Malcolm X’s Life,…

Here 15 facts about Malcolm X, who championed Black human rights in the United States.
02.21.18
Tavis Smiley Lawsuit Claims PBS Suspension For Sexual…

Tavis Smiley cited racism in his lawsuit against PBS that was filed on Tuesday.
02.21.18
Trump Voters Want A White History Month

Make America stupid again.
02.21.18
Here’s Everyone Charged In The Trump Russia Investigation

Republicans wanted to impeach President Obama for much less.
02.21.18
25 items
HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From…

See how all the Carnival revelers fete in style!
02.20.18
5 Things To Know About The Oxfam Sex…

An apology for sexual exploitation doesn’t go far enough.
02.21.18
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On…

Check out our gallery for the best-dressed stars from the evening.
02.20.18
He’s Out! R. Kelly Evicted After Not Paying…

R. Kelly racked up $31,000 in unpaid rent and must vacate his two Atlanta homes.
02.20.18
Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

He compared Black people's support of 'Black Panther' to the Democratic party.
02.20.18
Doctors Amputated Black Woman’s Hands And Feet After…

The mother of three has been damaged for life by doctors.
02.20.18