Sade To Release New Song For “A Wrinkle In Time” Soundtrack

Sade Performs At Belgrade Arena

Source: Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty

We haven’t heard new music from Sade in quite some time. Sade fans get ready because director, Ava DuVernay announced on Twitter that the singer will have a song on the “A Wrinkle in Time” soundtrack. DuVernay also listed Sia, Chloe x Halle and more will be featured on the project.

Sade’s song for the soundtrack titled “Flower of the Universe” already is getting everyone excited. On the post DuVernay said, “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true.”

Sade hasn’t released an album since 2010 so fans are ready for new music. “A Wrinkle in Time” will be released in theaters on March 9th. We can’t wait to support this music and movie.

