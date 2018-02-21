Sade To Release New Song For “A Wrinkle In Time” Soundtrack

We haven’t heard new music from Sade in quite some time. Sade fans get ready because director, Ava DuVernay announced on Twitter that the singer will have a song on the “A Wrinkle in Time” soundtrack. DuVernay also listed Sia, Chloe x Halle and more will be featured on the project.

I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/FdXrZ1MFMO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

Sade’s song for the soundtrack titled “Flower of the Universe” already is getting everyone excited. On the post DuVernay said, “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true.”

WRINKLE IN TIME was made w/ love for young people. To share ideas about being a light in this often dark world. The new song “Warrior” by the phenoms @chloexhalle often makes me cry – with joy for the future. They are wonderful young women who help me hope. Thank you, ladies! pic.twitter.com/IZMyL0oEnQ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

Happy to share that WRINKLE IN TIME’s soundtrack also includes original music by none other than Sia. I remember being blown away by her SPEAKING VOICE ON THE PHONE. So when she shared the song she wrote for Meg, I was spellbound. It’s called “Magic.” And it is. Thank you, @Sia. pic.twitter.com/PioLASDipQ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

Sade hasn’t released an album since 2010 so fans are ready for new music. “A Wrinkle in Time” will be released in theaters on March 9th. We can’t wait to support this music and movie.

