Shape Up At The B’more Healthy Expo

HAVE YOUR NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS TO BE MORE HEALTHY IN 2018 ALREADY BEEN AN EPIC FAIL? GET BACK ON TRACK AT THE B’MORE HEALTHY EXPO ON SATURDAY MARCH 3RD FROM 10AM TO 5PM AT THE BALTIMORE CONVENTION CENTER! IT’S A FREE EVENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! PRESENTED BY FOX 45, CW BALTIMORE, AND MY TV BALTIMORE.

The B’More Healthy Expo features:

Screenings for all ages

Healthy Food and Cooking Zone

Fit & Fun Kids Zone

Financial Fitness

Healthy Homes and Healthy Neighborhoods

Health and Wellness Careers Expo

Let’s Play Zone

Four stages of live, interactive workouts, performances, and celebrity appearances

Arts Alive! Pavilion

Sports and Coaching Corner

Hands–only CPR Training

Vendors, Product Demonstrations, Sampling, Couponing… and more!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

