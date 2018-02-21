Charm City
Shape Up At The B’more Healthy Expo

Bmore Healthy 1

HAVE YOUR NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS TO BE MORE HEALTHY IN 2018 ALREADY BEEN AN EPIC FAIL?  GET BACK ON TRACK AT THE B’MORE HEALTHY EXPO ON SATURDAY MARCH 3RD FROM 10AM TO 5PM AT THE BALTIMORE CONVENTION CENTER!  IT’S A FREE EVENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!  PRESENTED BY FOX 45, CW BALTIMORE, AND MY TV BALTIMORE.

The B’More Healthy Expo features:

  • Screenings for all ages
  • Healthy Food and Cooking Zone
  • Fit & Fun Kids Zone
  • Financial Fitness
  • Healthy Homes and Healthy Neighborhoods
  • Health and Wellness Careers Expo
  • Let’s Play Zone
  • Four stages of live, interactive workouts, performances, and celebrity appearances
  • Arts Alive! Pavilion
  • Sports and Coaching Corner
  • Hands–only CPR Training
  • Vendors, Product Demonstrations, Sampling, Couponing… and more!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

